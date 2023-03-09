Kamal Haasan to produce Silambarasan TR’s next

March 09, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

Silambarasan’s 48 th film will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his home banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, along with R Mahendran. The film, tentatively titled STR48, will be director Desingh Periyasamy’s sophomore project after Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020).

Silamabarasan took to Twitter and shared a promotional clip confirming the project and said, “Dreams do come true”.

The makers haven’t shared any information on the rest of the cast and crew. The promo video confirms that the film will go on floors in 2024. Meanwhile, Silambarasan is awaiting the release of Pathu Thala. Kamal, on the other hand, has Indian 2 and a film with Mani Ratnam.