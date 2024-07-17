Kamal Haasan - Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’ runtime trimmed by 12 minutes

The makers of director Shankar’s latest film Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, have confirmed that the film’s runtime has been trimmed to make it more streamlined.

The X profile of Lyca Productions, via a tweet, informed that the film, sequel to the blockbuster 1996 film Indian, has been trimmed by 12 minutes after taking feedback from the audience.

Indian 2, which opened to mixed reviews, also starred Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivekh, Kajal Agarwal, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Jagan, Kalidas Jayaram and Gulshan Grover. With music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, the film has cinematography by Ravi Varman and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

The film’s sequel, Indian 3, which was teased at the end of Indian 2, is expected to release in the first half of 2025.