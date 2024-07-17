GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kamal Haasan - Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’ runtime trimmed by 12 minutes

‘Indian 2’, which opened to mixed reviews, also starred Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivekh, Kajal Agarwal, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha

Updated - July 17, 2024 03:15 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 03:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Indian 2’

A still from ‘Indian 2’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of director Shankar’s latest film Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, have confirmed that the film’s runtime has been trimmed to make it more streamlined.

Director Shankar on ‘Indian 2’, challenges of a sequel, employing new technology and more

ALSO READ:‘Indian 2’ movie review: Kamal Haasan, Shankar’s underwhelming sequel relies more on its past legacy and future promise

The X profile of Lyca Productions, via a tweet, informed that the film, sequel to the blockbuster 1996 film Indian, has been trimmed by 12 minutes after taking feedback from the audience.

Indian 2, which opened to mixed reviews, also starred Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivekh, Kajal Agarwal, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Jagan, Kalidas Jayaram and Gulshan Grover. With music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, the film has cinematography by Ravi Varman and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Siddharth interview: In ‘Indian 2,’ Kamal Haasan let me compete with him

The film’s sequel, Indian 3, which was teased at the end of Indian 2, is expected to release in the first half of 2025.

