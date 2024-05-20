ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’ gets a new release date

Published - May 20, 2024 11:47 am IST

‘Indian 2’ is the much-awaited sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film ‘Indian’

The Hindu Bureau

Kamal Haasan in a still from ‘Indian 2’; release date announcement poster of the film | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube and @ikamalhaasan/X

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s much-anticipated film, Indian 2, has a new release date. Filmmaker S Shankar’s sequel to his 1996 blockbuster Indian will release in theatres on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Sharing the news on his social media handles, Kamal also announced that the first single from the film will be released on Wednesday, May 22.

Kamal Haasan on ‘Indian 2’, ‘Manjummel Boys’ and ‘Thug Life’: ‘I’m a limelight moth’

Produced by Lyca Productions with Red Giants, Indian 2 has Kamal reprising the iconic character Senapathy, a freedom fighter who turns vigilante to fight corruption.

Also featuring in the star-studded cast of the film are Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivekh, Kajal Agarwal, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Jagan, Kalidas Jayaram and Gulshan Grover.

With music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, the film has cinematography by Ravi Varman and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, gets release date

Meanwhile, Shankar is also working on the Telugu film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Kamal Haasan will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, an untitled film with H Vinoth and in a special role inKalki 2898 AD, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

