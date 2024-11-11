Kamal Haasan tells people, fans to not address him as ‘Ulaganayagan’

Asserting that cinema is bigger than any individual and that he remained a student, renowned actor Kamal Haasan on Monday announced his decision to renounce titles such as ‘Ulaganayagan’ (universal hero) bestowed on him and said he may be addressed by his name, or simply KH

Haasan, also the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, a party he founded in 2018, said he had always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles.

"Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling and I have been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me," the actor said in a statement.

Other titles bestowed on Haasan in the past include ‘Kalaignani,’ which means a genius in the arts. Also, several admirers address him as ‘Sagalakala vallavan,’ to praise him for his astonishing versatility. MNM cadres hail him as ‘Nammavar,’ which means ‘our man.’

“The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audience who make it what it is a true reflection of humanity’s diverse, rich, and ever-evolving stories,” the Thug Life-star said, adding that it was his humble belief that artists must not be elevated above the art. “I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes.”

He requested his fans, members of the film fraternity, media, party cadres and ‘fellow Indians’ to refer to him ‘simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH.’ “Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us - the lovers of this beautiful artform,” he added.

Kamal Haasan is the second Tamil superstar to relinquish his title in recent years. In 2021, actor Ajith Kumar penned an open letter to the media and public, requesting them to not refer to him as ‘Thala’ anymore.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen next in Thug Life, an action-driven gangster drama in which he reunites with Nayakan-maker Mani Ratnam. Apart from serving as a narrator in the Malayalam anthology series Manorathangal, Kamal’s catalogue in 2024 included producing the blockbuster Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaranand crooning the sensational ‘Yaaro Ivan Yaaro’ track in Meiyazhagan.