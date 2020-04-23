Kamal Haasan releases new song ‘Arivum Anbum’, states that ‘knowledge and love’ is the need of the hour

Actor Kamal Haasan is trying to spread hope through music. His latest creation, ‘Arivum Anbum’, a song that sees big names of the film industry teaming up, is a number to spread positivity in these troubled times.

“I hope this song is therapy, a calming factor in these times,” said Kamal Haasan, after launching it on a Zoom call with 50 representatives of the media. “The way the artists came together showed me what a grand family I belong to. It’s not that me directing this song will ward off COVID-19. All grown-up people were once children who heard lullabies. So, we did this for that man on the street without food... maybe, this will keep his hope up for tomorrow.”

The launch was perhaps the first time a track has been unveiled virtually in front of mediapersons from across the globe, with all of them staying safe in their homes. Joining the video call was music composer Ghibran, who is well known for his collaboration with the actor on earlier film projects like ‘Uttama Villain’, ‘Papanasam’ and ‘Thoongavanam’. “A simple conversation with him (Kamal) always turns into something gigantic. This song was also like that,” he said.

With lyrics that praise knowledge and love, which the actor believes are the “two custodians of humanity”, the track sees the particiation of the likes Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Shruti Haasan, Bombay Jayashree, among others. Currently a Tamil track, Kamal hopes to also make ‘Arivum Anbum’ in other languages in the near future. “It should be like a chant, something that everyone around the world has heard, irrespective of the religion they belong to.”

‘Help each other’

The actor, who has been vocal with his opinions on India’s handling of the situation, said that this was not the time for criticism. “We have come to a stage when there is no time for that. We can go back to our squabbles later; right now, we have to do our best. It’s not about nitpicking, but helping each other.”

Stating that “the coronavirus is not like clouds to disappear soon,” he added, “This is world history being challenged. The ascent of man has to happen after this, and we have to prove a point being humane rather than looking at one-upmanship. After the bombing of Hirosima-Nagasaki, people thought Japan couldn’t get up. But they did. We will all too.”

Kamal stated that he he was ready to join hands with the government if the need arises: “I have reached out, but I have not got answers yet. Our team is doing as much as possible, and I have already expressed my desire to turn my office into a clinic.”

The future of cinema

Kamal Haasan might have taken the political plunge when he launched the Makkal Needhi Maiam at a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018. Yet he remains a committed member of the film fraternity. He stated that the business of cinema would also get affected, saying “Cinema is not an essential service... it will be one of the many businesses affected.”

Nevertheless, he clarified that he does not see “cinema halls going away soon.” “We like congregations,” he said, “But I don’t see them resuming soon after lockdown like magic. The government and doctors should give us right advice before we congregate.”

He added that he sees OTT platforms playing a bigger role in the future. “When satellite TV came, most filmmakers who initially fought it later went through with the change,” he recalled. Referring to his decision on airing his 2013 film Viswaroopam to homes directly before its theatrical release, he said, “I remember mooting a direct-to-home movie model, which was met with opposition.”

The making of films will get more democratised in the future, he added. “Thanks to technology, it will get more personal and grand.”