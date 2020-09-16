Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj team up for ‘Evanendru Ninaithaai’

Lokesh Kanagaraj will team up with Kamal Haasan

16 September 2020 18:07 IST

The actor’s 232nd film will be helmed by the ‘Master’ filmmaker and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International

Kaithi and Master filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced his third film Evanendru Ninaithaai with Kamal Haasan.

The action-thriller, which is #KamalHaasan232, will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, and is set for a summer 2021 release. The film will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

The announcement comes even before the release of Vijay’s Master, which is awaiting release once theatres reopen across India. Though there have been several rumours that the team might opt for an OTT release akin to Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, the team of Master has denied the same and stated that they will wait for a theatrical outing.

Kamal, on the other hand, is busy with the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, and also has Shankar’s Indian 2 in the pipleline.