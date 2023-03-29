Kamal Haasan: Like the Cholas in ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ Tamil cinema has also reached its Golden era

March 29, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated March 30, 2023 12:13 pm IST

Actor Kamal Haasan said that like how the Chola empire reached its Golden era, Tamil cinema has also now reached its own. The actor-politician said this on Wednesday at the audio and trailer launch event of Ponniyin Selvan 2, the second instalment of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus.

Apart from Kamal, actor Silambarasan TR, senior DMK leader Duraimurugan and veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja also felicitated the event, which was held at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The film’s music composer AR Rahman, actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Parthiban, Sarath Kumar, Sobhita Dulipala and Vikram Prabhu, and other cast and crew were also present.

One of the major highlights of the event was senior actors Khushbu, Revathi, Shobhana, along with actor and Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini Maniratnam reminiscing on their memories of working with the filmmaker. A special musical recap of the collaboration between Rahman and Mani Ratnam, a short pattimandram debate featuring Bharathy Baskar and Raja, and a medley performance of the Ponniyin Selvam 1 album were some of the other scene-stealers.

Speaking at the event, Kamal Haasan said that just like many writers were jealous of Kalki Krishnamurthy, whose books the film is based on, now “many writers are now jealous of Mani Ratnam as well.”

“We all need to work together; there’s no time for jealousy. These actors transported us to a different world and that’s not an easy feat,” he added.

DMK leader Duraimurugan spoke about how he had initially discouraged producer Subaskaran from making a film adaptation of Ponniyin Selvan. “I was also hesitant about Mani Ratnam directing it, but when I watched the first film, I was mesmerised by it,” he said, adding that the whole Tamil community should be proud of Subaskaran.

Silambarasan TR, who worked with Mani Ratnam in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, said that he owes a lot to the filmmaker for giving him a chance when he was going through a rough patch. “Mani sir is like an adamant baby; he will be persistent until he gets what he wants,” he said. “I wasn’t a morning person and I had some difficulty working early in the morning, and it was Mani sir who showed me the magic of early morning time,” he added, before congratulating each of the cast members

Veteran director Bharathiraja lauded Mani Ratnam as one of the finest filmmakers of India: “He’s a filmmaker who overtook me in a jiffy. When it comes to modern filmmaking, there’s no one else like Mani.”

AR Rahman, the star of the evening, who started his journey in 1992 with Mani Ratnam’s Roja, showed gratitude to his frequent collaborator. “I need to thank Mani sir for giving me work for 31 years. I see him as a brother, friend and mentor,” he said, adding that Mani Ratnam took Tamil cinema to the global stage. “He has been doing that for over 40 years; we are just following his footsteps,” he added.

The Ponniyin Selvan films are based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular novel on the life of Raja Raja Chozhan. The first film, set in the 10th century, showed how a power struggle between different branches of the ruling Chola family started causing violent rifts. The second film is expected to further delve into the story, to see the Cholas become the most prosperous and powerful empire on the continent.

The first film, released in September 2022, became a massive success across the country, as well as the overseas market. It’s also one of Mani Ratnam’s highest-ever grossing films.

The technical crew of the film also includes Sreekar Prasad for editing, Ravi Varman for cinematography, Thotta Tharani for production design, Brindha for choreography, Eka Lakhani for costumes, and Vikram Gaikwad for makeup.

Produced by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan 2 releases in theatres on April 28.

Here’s the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2