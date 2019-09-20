Kamal Haasan commends Vijay’s statement on Subasri incident

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has praised fellow actor Vijay, who spoke about the untoward death of 22-year-old Chennai resident R. Subasri at the audio launch of his upcoming film Bigil on Thursday evening.

The youngster was riding a two-wheeler on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road in Pallikaranai, when she was run over by a water tanker after a hoarding fell on her. Addressing this, Vijay said, “Regarding her unfortunate death, the lorry driver has been arrested and the banner maker has been arrested... but those who must actually be behind bars are free.” The actor had also instructed fans to not put up any banners or hoardings for his event.

When asked about Vijay’s statement, Kamal replied, “Vijay has used the platform of an audio launch admirably to speak for justice. Wishes to my brother.”

The Makkal Needhi Maiam president also released a video with his thoughts on Subasri, remarking that it’s not enough that we offer only condolences, but that the apathy of the government towards such cases must turn into concern soon.