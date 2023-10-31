Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Sesham Mikeil Fathima’ gets a release date

October 31, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays a sports commentator in Sesham Mikeil Fathima. The Malayalam film has got a release date. Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Manu C Kumar, the film will hit the screens on November 17. The film was earlier scheduled to release on November 3.

In the film, Kalyani portrays the role of a Malabari Muslim woman who aspires to be a football commentator. After Khalid Rahman’s Thallumaala, this will be the second film in which Kalyani will be playing a Malabar-based character. Apart from Kalyani, the film also stars Shaheen Siddique, Aneesh G Menon, Sudheesh Sabumon, Sudheesh Balussery, Maala Parvathi and Femina George.

Sesham Mikeil Fathima has music from Hesham Abdul Wahab while Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran is the cinematographer. Ace Tamil music composer Anirudh Ravichander has sung a song (Tatta Tattara) in the film. Kalyani will also be seen in Joshiy’s Antony, which also stars Joju George, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod.

