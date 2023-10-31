ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Sesham Mikeil Fathima’ gets a release date

October 31, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

In ‘Sesham Mikeil Fathima’, Kalyani Priyadarshan plays a Malabar-based girl who aspires to be a football commentator

Vivek M V _11906

Kalyani Priyadarshan in ‘Shesham Mikeil Fathima’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays a sports commentator in Sesham Mikeil Fathima. The Malayalam film has got a release date. Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Manu C Kumar, the film will hit the screens on November 17. The film was earlier scheduled to release on November 3.

ALSO READ
Kalyani Priyadarshan: 'The Malayalam industry is like family, because my family is deeply rooted here'

In the film, Kalyani portrays the role of a Malabari Muslim woman who aspires to be a football commentator. After Khalid Rahman’s Thallumaala, this will be the second film in which Kalyani will be playing a Malabar-based character. Apart from Kalyani, the film also stars Shaheen Siddique, Aneesh G Menon, Sudheesh Sabumon, Sudheesh Balussery, Maala Parvathi and Femina George.

ALSO READ: ‘Antony’: First look of Joju George’s film with Joshiy out

Sesham Mikeil Fathima has music from Hesham Abdul Wahab while Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran is the cinematographer. Ace Tamil music composer Anirudh Ravichander has sung a song (Tatta Tattara) in the film. Kalyani will also be seen in Joshiy’s Antony, which also stars Joju George, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US