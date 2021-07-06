Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in pan-Indian period film ‘Devil’

Director Naveen Medaram’s ‘Devil’ stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as a British secret agent

The post-Baahubali years have witnessed a surge in Telugu filmmakers and actors embarking on lavish pan-Indian projects. The latest in this line is Devil, to be directed by Naveen Medaram and starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s tagline — ‘The British Secret Agent’ — reveals the actor’s role.

Clad in a blazer and panche kattu (dhoti), Kalyan Ram steps out of a train while holding a gun. He sports a new look with a handlebar moustache, beard and long mane. The poster of the period drama also shows people perched on the train and holding the India flag.

Set in Madras presidency of British India in 1945, Devil is the story of a British secret agent who takes up the job of solving a dark mystery. As the mystery gets deeper, it leads him into a web of love, deceit and betrayal. His success and failure have repercussions and the mystery can change the course of history.

The story is written by Srikanth Vissa, who is also the writer for Allu Arjun’s forthcoming film Pushpa. Music is by Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

Devansh Nama is presenting the film, which will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada.