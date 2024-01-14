ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kalvan’ teaser: GV Prakash Kumar, Bharathiraja star in an intense drama on ecological preservation

January 14, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Directed by cinematographer PV Shankar, the film also features Ivana and Dheena in the lead

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathiraja and GV Prakash Kumar in a still from ‘Kalvan’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/Youtube

The teaser of actor GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming film Kalvan was released by the makers today. Directed by cinematographer PV Shankar, the film also features Bharathiraja, Ivana and Dheena in the lead.

The 90-second teaser of the film does a great job of not revealing too much about the plot. Tired of the atrocities committed by a herd of wild elephants from the forest, a bunch of villagers take matters into their own hands. But law and the politics of the land put new and unique spins on their path.

From the title of the film (meaning thief) and teaser, it seems as if the film questions who the real thief is: humans who encroach on the forest or the inhabitants of the forest who take back what was rightfully theirs?

Also starring G Gnanasambandam and Vinoth Munna, the film has Raymond Derrick Crasta serving as the editor. Shankar and Prakash also handle the cinematography and music, respectively.

Kalvan is produced by G Dilli Babu under his Axess Film Factory production banner.

