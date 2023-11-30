ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kalli Paal’la Oru Tea’ trailer: Four women tell four intense stories in Pa Ranjith’s anthology

November 30, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

With segments directed by Abishaa, Sneha Belcin, Kanishka CE, and Sivaranjani, the anthology is set to release in December this year

The Hindu Bureau

Stills from ‘Kalli Paal’la Oru Tea’ | Photo Credit: Neelam Social/YouTube

The trailer of Kalli Paal’la Oru Tea, the upcoming anthology series produced by Pa Ranjith, was unveiled by Neelam Social on Wednesday.

With segments directed by Abishaa, Sneha Belcin (late), Kanishka CE, and Sivaranjani, the anthology is set to release in December this year.

The trailer shows glimpses of four emotional stories about the issues that affect women in this patriarchal society. The trailer also references a quote by Savitribai Phule that goes, “No matter what you do, you will be called a feminist. It’s just a way of life.“

With music scored by Revaa, the anthology has cinematography by Kiran Mayi and Vigneshwari and editing by Shanthini, Santhosh Krishnan and Sudhish Krishna. Kalli Paal’la Oru Tea is presented by Neelam Social and Neelam Pengal Mattrum Thirunar Cinema Mandram.

On the direction front, Ranjith is awaiting the release of Thangalaan. Starring Vikram, Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan in the leads, the film is set to release in theatres on January 26, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

