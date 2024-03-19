GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kalli Paal-la Oru Tea’: Neelam Social’s anthology to release on YouTube on March 20

With music scored by Revaa, the anthology has segments directed by Abishaa, Sneha Belcin, Kanishka Chidambaram E, and Sivaranjani

March 19, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘Kalli Paal la Oru Tea’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Kalli Paal la Oru Tea’ | Photo Credit: @NeelamSocial/X

Kalli Paal-la Oru Tea, the anthology series produced by Pa Ranjith under his Neelam Social banner, will stream on the banner’s YouTube channel from 6PM on Wednesday (March 20), the makers announced on Monday.

With segments directed by Abishaa, Sneha Belcin (late), Kanishka Chidambaram E, and Sivaranjani, the anthology tells four stories about the issues that affect women in this patriarchal society.

‘Kalli Paal’la Oru Tea’ trailer: Four women tell four intense stories in Pa Ranjith’s anthology

With music scored by Revaa, the anthology has cinematography by Kiran Mayi and Vigneshwari and editing by Shanthini, Santhosh Krishnan and Sudhish Krishna.

Kalli Paal-la Oru Tea is presented by Neelam Social and Neelam Pengal Mattrum Thirunar Cinema Mandram.

