Kalki Koechlin joins Naseeruddin Shah in adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’

Updated - August 07, 2024 05:36 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 05:35 pm IST

Kalki Koechlin will star alongside Naseeruddin Shah in ‘King Lear’ adaptation at Prithvi Theatre Festival in Mumbai

ANI

Kalki Koechlin. | Photo Credit: NETFLIX

Kalki Koechlin will be seen sharing the stage with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the adaptation of William Shakespeare's King Lear. As per information shared by Kalki's PR team, the actress will essay the role of Cordelia, the daughter of King Lear. Naseeruddin Shah will portray the role of King Lear.

The play will open at Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre Festival in November, marking a significant event for theatre enthusiasts. Excited about it, Kalki said, "Thrilled to share the stage with the legendary Naseer sir, still the king of theatre for me! Directed by the brilliant Rehaan Engineer and produced by the talented Ira Dubey, this play features an incredible cast: Denzil Smith, Jim Sarbh, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, Sheena Khalid, and many more.

“We’re opening at Prithvi, with NCPA shows in April and Bangalore shows in January. More performances across the country are in the works!” Kalki is also known for her works in Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Gully Boy.

