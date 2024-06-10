ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer: Nag Ashwin’s film is a search for hope, led by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan

Updated - June 10, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 07:49 pm IST

The trailer of director Nag Ashwin’s Telugu science fiction ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, narrates a story of hope in a dystopian world

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhas as Bhairava in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Nag Ashwin’s Telugu science fiction Kalki 2898 AD, said to be one of the most expensive films to be made in Indian cinema, is set in the post-apocalyptic city of Kasi in 2898 AD. The trailer of the ambitious film, unveiled in Hyderabad, shows Prabhas as Bhairava, working alongside the AI-enabled car BU-JZ-1 or Bujji, and Deepika Padukone, taking on evil forces. Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama while Kamal Haasan is cast in a negative character. The film also stars Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajendra Prasad.

‘B&B: Bujji & Bhairava’ is a smart, fun-filled prelude to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The trailer that runs a little over three minutes ushers viewers into the dystopian city of Kasi where currency is measured in units and there is scarcity of food and water. A ‘complex’ in the city is out of their reach as they yearn for better living standards. The crux of the film revolves around the mythological story of Kalki, the 10th avatar of Vishnu.

Kalki 2898 AD has music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and the film coincides with the 50th year of production house Vyjayanthi Movies. Nag Ashwin earlier directed Yevade Subrahmanyam and the Savitri biopic, Mahanati. Kalki 2898 AD will release worldwide on June 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and other languages. Earlier this month, the production house rolled out two episodes of an animated web series Bujji & Bhairava, a prequel to the film, on Amazon Prime Video.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US