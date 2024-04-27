April 27, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

After multiple postponements, the makers of the magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD, have announced a fresh release date. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pan-Indian project will hit the screens worldwide on June 27, 2024. The film was supposed to release on January 12, 2024. The makers then pushed its release to May 9, 2024, before opting for a new date.

The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) on July 21, 2023. Going by the visuals, the film promises to be an epic, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhas is set to play a character named Bhairava, and he is reportedly a modern-day embodiment of Lord Vishnu. The first-look video of Amitabh Bachchan’s character shows the veteran actor as Ashwatthama, a warrior who survived from yuga to yuga.

ALSO READ:‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Amitabh Bachchan intrigues as Ashwatthama in first-look teaser

The makers haven’t revealed anything about Kamal Haasan’s character. The film also stars Disha Patani, and Saswata Chatterjee. Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Vyjayanthi movies and it has music from Santhosh Narayanan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.