ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer: Amitabh Bachchan takes on Prabhas in riveting face-off

Updated - June 22, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 12:13 pm IST

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, will hit the screens on June 27, 2024

ANI

Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. | Photo Credit: Vyjayanthi Movies/YouTube

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD released a new trailer of the film on June 21, 2024. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer breakdown: From ‘Dune’ to ‘Blade Runner’, here are the sci-fi inspirations in Prabhas’ film

The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s character, Ashwathama, talking to Deepika Padukone’s character, saying, “They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb.” Amitabh Bachchan’s character is seen fighting Prabhas’ Bhairava. More characters get introduced in the release trailer, which also shows the unique look of Kamal Haasan.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the pan-Indian film is set to hit the screens worldwide on June 27, 2024. Set in the post-apocalyptic world, the film has music from Santhosh Narayanan. Djordje Stojiljkovic is the cinematographer.

ALSO READ:International concept artist accuses ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ makers of plagiarism

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. Disha Patani is also a part of Kalki 2898 AD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US