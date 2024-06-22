GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer: Amitabh Bachchan takes on Prabhas in riveting face-off

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, will hit the screens on June 27, 2024

Updated - June 22, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 12:13 pm IST

ANI
Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. | Photo Credit: Vyjayanthi Movies/YouTube

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD released a new trailer of the film on June 21, 2024. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer breakdown: From ‘Dune’ to ‘Blade Runner’, here are the sci-fi inspirations in Prabhas’ film

The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s character, Ashwathama, talking to Deepika Padukone’s character, saying, “They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb.” Amitabh Bachchan’s character is seen fighting Prabhas’ Bhairava. More characters get introduced in the release trailer, which also shows the unique look of Kamal Haasan.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the pan-Indian film is set to hit the screens worldwide on June 27, 2024. Set in the post-apocalyptic world, the film has music from Santhosh Narayanan. Djordje Stojiljkovic is the cinematographer.

ALSO READ:International concept artist accuses ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ makers of plagiarism

The film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. Disha Patani is also a part of Kalki 2898 AD.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.