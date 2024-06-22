‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer: Amitabh Bachchan takes on Prabhas in riveting face-off

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD released a new trailer of the film on June 21, 2024. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s character, Ashwathama, talking to Deepika Padukone’s character, saying, “They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb.” Amitabh Bachchan’s character is seen fighting Prabhas’ Bhairava. More characters get introduced in the release trailer, which also shows the unique look of Kamal Haasan.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the pan-Indian film is set to hit the screens worldwide on June 27, 2024. Set in the post-apocalyptic world, the film has music from Santhosh Narayanan. Djordje Stojiljkovic is the cinematographer.

The film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. Disha Patani is also a part of Kalki 2898 AD.