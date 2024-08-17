GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kalki 2898 AD’: OTT release date and platform of Nag Ashwin - Prabhas’ film announced

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani

Published - August 17, 2024 01:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

After a fantastic run in theatres, director Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 ADheadlined by Prabhas, is finally making its way to the smaller screens. With an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, the film was released on June 27 to much fanfare on thousands of screens across the world. The film which recorded astounding pre-release ticket sales released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages. worldwide.

Nag Ashwin: Part two of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be bigger with Kamal Haasan, as Yaskin, stepping out of his ‘vimanam’

It’s now known that the film will be available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video from August 22, 2024. The platforms made the announcement on Saturday, August 17. 

Santhosh Narayanan interview: On the music of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and understanding Nag Ashwin’s vision

The Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD will stream on Netflix from August 22. As far as the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada dubs of the movie are concerned, they will stream on Prime Video from August 22.

Nitin Zihani Choudhary on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: We designed guns with no trigger or barrel; it was like trying to reinvent the wheel

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Kalki 2898 AD features Amitabh Bachchan as the immortal Ashwatthama and Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter. Kamal Haasan plays the role of Supreme Yaskin while Deepika Padukone plays the role of Sumathi.

Archana Rao on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: The minute Amitabh Bachchan tried on the Ashwatthama costume, it looked brilliant

With cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film’s editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, completed its 50 days in theatres this Independence Day. Just 16 days post its release, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD announced that it has hit the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide.

