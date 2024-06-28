‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Makers reveal Prabhas - Nag Ashwin film’s opening day global box office collection

Director Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD,headlined by Prabhas with an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, released on Thursday to much fanfare. The film which recorded astounding pre-release ticket sales released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages. worldwide.

The makers of the film have now announced the opening day global box office collection of the film. According to an official announcement from Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind the film, has revealed that Kalki 2898 AD has made more than Rs 191.5 crore worldwide.

The production banner’s X profile revealed the news with a new poster.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Kalki 2898 AD features Amitabh Bachchan as the immortal Ashwatthama and Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter. Kamal Haasan plays the role of Supreme Yaskin while Deepika Padukone plays the role of Sumathi.

With cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film’s editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

