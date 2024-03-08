ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ makers reveal Prabhas’ character name in new poster

March 08, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ features a massive pan-Indian cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Saswata Chatterjee

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhas as Bairava in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ | Photo Credit: @VyjayanthiFilms/X

The makers of actor Prabhas’ much-awaited pan-Indian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD have unveiled a new poster to reveal the name of the character played by the star.

The poster shows Prabhas as Bhairava, a man who according to the caption is “from the future streets of Kasi.” Said to be an epic, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular set in the future, the film will reportedly feature Prabhas as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Vishnu.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD features a massive pan-Indian cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Saswata Chatterjee.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is set to release in theatres on May 9. The film will be out in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

