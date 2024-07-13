ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ hits Rs 1000 crore mark; makers reveal Prabhas’ Karna look

Updated - July 13, 2024 03:59 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 03:05 pm IST

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani

The Hindu Bureau

New poster of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’  | Photo Credit: @VyjayanthiFilms/X

Director Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 ADheadlined by Prabhas with an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, released on June 27 to much fanfare. The film which recorded astounding pre-release ticket sales released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages. worldwide.

Nag Ashwin: Part two of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be bigger with Kamal Haasan, as Yaskin, stepping out of his ‘vimanam’

According to an official announcement from Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind the film, has revealed that Kalki 2898 AD has hit the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Kalki 2898 AD features Amitabh Bachchan as the immortal Ashwatthama and Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter. Kamal Haasan plays the role of Supreme Yaskin while Deepika Padukone plays the role of Sumathi.

Santhosh Narayanan interview: On the music of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and understanding Nag Ashwin’s vision

With cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film’s editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

