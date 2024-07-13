‘Kalki 2898 AD’ hits Rs 1000 crore mark; makers reveal Prabhas’ Karna look

Director Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, headlined by Prabhas with an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, released on Jun2 27 to much fanfare. The film which recorded astounding pre-release ticket sales released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages. worldwide.

According to an official announcement from Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind the film, has revealed that Kalki 2898 AD has hit the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

1000 CRORES and counting…💥



This milestone is a celebration of your love. We poured our hearts into this film, and you embraced it with open hearts.



Thank you to the audience across the world ❤️ #Kalki2898AD#1000CroreKalki@SrBachchan@ikamalhaasan#Prabhas@deepikapadukone… pic.twitter.com/0MnJTlRNqO — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 13, 2024

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Kalki 2898 AD features Amitabh Bachchan as the immortal Ashwatthama and Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter. Kamal Haasan plays the role of Supreme Yaskin while Deepika Padukone plays the role of Sumathi.

With cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film’s editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.