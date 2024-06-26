With merely hours left to go for the first show of Kalki 2898 AD,the social media handles of the makers are sharing the sales numbers for the film’s premiere shows. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Cineworld Cinemas, the UK’s leading cinema chain, has shared that more than 20,000 tickets have been sold for the film’s premiere and first two days.

The makers also confirmed that the film’s North American premiere pre-sales have crossed the three million dollar mark.

The number of tickets sold in North America has crossed the 100,000 mark.

The makers have not disclosed official numbers on the Indian premiere though several news reports have emerged on the prices the tickets are sold for in cities like Mumbai. According to an article on Mint, tickets for the film at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC are up for grabs at Rs 2,300 each while The INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall, Worli, and PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, which are charging Rs 1,760 and Rs 1,560 for the tickets respectively, excluding the taxes. Based on another article, Gurugram’s PVR Director’s Cut theatre is selling tickets for the film’s 3D version at Rs 1850 before taxes while it’s Rs 1670 and Rs 1700 for the 3D versions at Delhi’s Epicuria and PVR Select CityWalk respectively.

Interestingly, the Andhra Pradesh government, which had a cap on ticket prices, has permitted an increase in the cost of the film’s tickets. According to the order, the government has allowed for five shows to be screened per day up to 14 days after the release instead of the usual four, and the ticket prices for single-screen theatres have been increased to Rs 75 while multiplex screen tickets can now be charged up to Rs 125. As per reports, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions alone have contributed to over Rs 27 crore in advance sales.

Another report by Indian Express states that over 1.4 million tickets worth Rs 38 crore have been sold and the film is expected to make around Rs 50 crore with its advance sales. Based on sales numbers from abroad which are said to be around the Rs 60 crore mark and the projections being around Rs 120 crore and Rs 140 crore in India, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to make a worldwide first-day collection of Rs 180 to Rs 200 crore.

If Kalki 2898 AD surpasses the Rs 200 crore mark, it will only be the third film to achieve the number after SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Apart from the Baahubali film, Prabhas-starrers like Salaar, Adipurush and Saaho are also said to be a part of the top 10 highest opening day grosses in the history of Indian cinema.

Kalki 2898 AD, reportedly made with a budget of around ₹600 crore and a run time of 181 minutes, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the pan-Indian film is set to hit the screens worldwide on June 27. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film has music from Santhosh Narayanan and Djordje Stojiljkovic is the cinematographer.

