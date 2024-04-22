ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Amitabh Bachchan intrigues as Ashwatthama in first-look teaser

April 22, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

Fronted by Prabhas and co-starring Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, the mythology-tinged sci-fi epic is set to release on May 9

The Hindu Bureau

Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Amitabh Bachchan steps up the intrigue as ‘Ashwatthama’ in his first look teaser from Kalki 2898 AD. Fronted by Prabhas and co-starring Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, the film is a pan-Indian sci-fi epic set to release on May 9. It is directed by Nag Ashwin.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ makers reveal Prabhas’ character name in new poster

The over-a-minute-long teaser introduces Bachchan as a warrior who’s survived from yuga to yuga, and is gearing up for his final battle. In the epic Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is the son of Drona, the royal preceptor of the Kuru clan.

In the teaser, Bachchan’s character is seen praying to a Shiva linga. Conversing with a child, he reveals himself as the immortal Ashwatthama. “I have been waiting for the avatar,” Bachchan confides, likely referring to Prabhas’s character.

Kalki 2898 AD is billed as a magnum-opus sci-fi spectacle that is inspired by Hindu mythology. An earlier released character-reveal poster of Prabhas showed the star as Bhairava, a man who is “from the future streets of Kasi.” According to reports, the film features Prabhas as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Vishnu.

Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898-AD’ gets new release date

Apart from Prabhas and Bachchan, the film features a massive pan-Indian cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Saswata Chatterjee.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is set to release in theatres on May 9 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

