Kalidas Jayaram’s ‘Nila Varum Velai’ goes on floors

February 10, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

The new film is a period supernatural thriller and will be a bilingual film simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu

The Hindu Bureau

Team ‘Nila Varum Velai’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Kalidas Jayaram who was recently seen in Aval Peyar Rajni, has started working on his next project. Titled Nila Varum Velai, the film went on floors earlier today at Palakkad. Produced by Shruthi Nallappa of Miracle Movies, the banner behind films like Maara and Trigger, the new film is a period supernatural thriller and will be a bilingual film simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu.

I don’t want to keep doing films for the sake of numbers, says Kalidas Jayaram
Bejoy Nambiar's Hindi-Tamil movie gets a release date

Helmed by Enna Solla Pogirai-fame Hari, the film’s Tamil version will star Kalidas as the lead while the yet-to-be-titled Telugu version will feature Satyadev Kancharana as the protagonist.

In a press statement, producer Shruthi said, “Kalidas Jayaram’s dedication and talent have been evident in every role he has portrayed, regardless of screen time. He is truly a star in the making, and Miracle Movies is proud to collaborate with him on this film, which will undoubtedly elevate his stature in the industry. Director Hari’s vision and expertise will further enhance the film’s quality, making Nila Varum Velai a highly anticipated project for both Tamil and Telugu audiences.”

More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

