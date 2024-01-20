GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kaley Cuoco’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ not getting season 3

Starring Kaley Cuoco, the series originally debuted on Max in 2020, with the second season airing in 2022

January 20, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘The Flight Attendant’.

A still from ‘The Flight Attendant’. | Photo Credit: Sky TV/YouTube

The comedy-drama series The Flight Attendant will not be returning for the third season, Variety confirmed. Starring Kaley Cuoco, the series originally debuted on Max in 2020, with the second season airing in 2022. "What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime," Cuoco said in a statement.

“I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons. Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life.” The show was based on the Chris Bohjalian novel of the same name.

It debuted to critical acclaim, with Cuoco and the series earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for the first season, while Cuoco was nominated for an Emmy for the second season as well. Cuoco starred as the titular flight attendant, Cassie Bowden. Season 1 covers the events of the novel, in which Cassie wakes up next to the dead body of a passenger on one of her international flights.

She finds herself drawn into the mystery around his death while also battling her own alcoholism. In Season 2, Cassie works as a CIA asset and is pulled into another mystery that threatens her life and the lives of her friends. The series also starred Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, and Deniz Akdeniz. T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall also appeared in both seasons.

