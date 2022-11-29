‘Kaleidoscope’: Netflix’s new series can be watched in any order

November 29, 2022 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

The heist drama will premiere on the platform on January 1, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle in a still from ‘Kaleidoscope’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has come up with a new non-linear series titled Kaleidoscope that lets the viewers watch the episodes in any order they deem fit. The streamer has said that the viewing experience will change subjective on the order each viewer chooses to watch the series in.

The story focuses on a gang of robbers who plan and execute one of history’s most greatest bank heists. Created by Eric Garcia, the show is based on an incident in 2012, when Hurricane Sany hit the US, and an underground vault was flooded. The $70 billion worth of bearer bonds mysteriously went missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heist drama stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Tati Gabrielle, Rufus Sewell, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jordan Mendoza, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, and Soojeong Son in pivotal roles.

Hemky Madera, Bubba Weiler, Stacey Oristano, Whit Washing, Max Casella, Robinne Lee and James Augustus Lee are also part of the cast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kaleidoscope will premeire on Netflix on January 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US