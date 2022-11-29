‘Kaleidoscope’: Netflix’s new series can be watched in any order

November 29, 2022 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Netflix has come up with a new non-linear series titled Kaleidoscope that lets the viewers watch the episodes in any order they deem fit. The streamer has said that the viewing experience will change subjective on the order each viewer chooses to watch the series in.

The story focuses on a gang of robbers who plan and execute one of history’s most greatest bank heists. Created by Eric Garcia, the show is based on an incident in 2012, when Hurricane Sany hit the US, and an underground vault was flooded. The $70 billion worth of bearer bonds mysteriously went missing.

The heist drama stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Tati Gabrielle, Rufus Sewell, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jordan Mendoza, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, and Soojeong Son in pivotal roles.

Hemky Madera, Bubba Weiler, Stacey Oristano, Whit Washing, Max Casella, Robinne Lee and James Augustus Lee are also part of the cast.

Kaleidoscope will premeire on Netflix on January 1, 2023.