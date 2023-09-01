Kalanithi Maran gifts Rajinikanth a luxury car for the success of ‘Jailer’

September 01, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

We had previously reported that the latest Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures, is having a dream run at the box office. The makers officially announced recently that the film has crossed the Rs 500 crore gross collection mark.

To celebrate the success of the film, Sun Pictures’ Kalanithi Maran visited Rajini, handed over a cheque and gifted the veteran actor a BMW X7 car.

ALSO READ: ‘Jailer’ movie review: Rajinikanth, Nelson make a captivating comeback that majorly works

The producer also handed over a cheque to the film’s director, Nelson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jailer features an ensemble cast that includes Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu and Yogi Babu among others.

In addition to these names, the film also stars Jaffer Sadiq, Kishore, Billy Muralee, Sugunthan, Karate Karthi, Mithun, Arshad, Marimuthu, Rithvik, Saravanan, Aranthaangi Nisha and Mahanadi Shankar. With music by Anirudh, Jailer’s cinematography is by Vijay Kartik Kannan while R Nirmal is in charge of editing

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.