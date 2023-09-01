HamberMenu
Kalanithi Maran gifts Rajinikanth a luxury car for the success of ‘Jailer’

The producer also handed over a cheque to the film’s director, Nelson

September 01, 2023

The Hindu Bureau
Rajinikanth and Kalanithi Maran 

Rajinikanth and Kalanithi Maran  | Photo Credit: @sunpictures/Twitter

We had previously reported that the latest Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures, is having a dream run at the box office. The makers officially announced recently that the film has crossed the Rs 500 crore gross collection mark.

To celebrate the success of the film, Sun Pictures’ Kalanithi Maran visited Rajini, handed over a cheque and gifted the veteran actor a BMW X7 car.

The producer also handed over a cheque to the film’s director, Nelson.

Jailer features an ensemble cast that includes Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu and Yogi Babu among others.

In addition to these names, the film also stars Jaffer Sadiq, Kishore, Billy Muralee, Sugunthan, Karate Karthi, Mithun, Arshad, Marimuthu, Rithvik, Saravanan, Aranthaangi Nisha and Mahanadi Shankar. With music by Anirudh, Jailer’s cinematography is by Vijay Kartik Kannan while R Nirmal is in charge of editing

