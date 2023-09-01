Kalanithi Maran gifts Rajinikanth a luxury car for the success of ‘Jailer’

September 01, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

We had previously reported that the latest Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures, is having a dream run at the box office. The makers officially announced recently that the film has crossed the Rs 500 crore gross collection mark.

To celebrate the success of the film, Sun Pictures’ Kalanithi Maran visited Rajini, handed over a cheque and gifted the veteran actor a BMW X7 car.

#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose. pic.twitter.com/tI5BvqlRor — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

The producer also handed over a cheque to the film’s director, Nelson.

Mr.Kalanithi Maran congratulated @Nelsondilpkumar and handed over a cheque to him, celebrating the Mega Blockbuster #Jailer#JailerSuccessCelebrationspic.twitter.com/b6TGnGaFd6 — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

Jailer features an ensemble cast that includes Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu and Yogi Babu among others.

In addition to these names, the film also stars Jaffer Sadiq, Kishore, Billy Muralee, Sugunthan, Karate Karthi, Mithun, Arshad, Marimuthu, Rithvik, Saravanan, Aranthaangi Nisha and Mahanadi Shankar. With music by Anirudh, Jailer’s cinematography is by Vijay Kartik Kannan while R Nirmal is in charge of editing