Kalaiyarasan, Sandy, Gouri Kishan and Janani team up for Vignesh Karthik’s ‘Hotspot’

February 17, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

Subhash Selvam and Sofia are also part of the cast

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Hotspot’ | Photo Credit: @aishu_dil/X

Director Vignesh Karthik, known for helming Thittam Irandu and Adiye, is all set to direct his next that’s titled Hotspot. The film stars Kalaiyarasan, Master Sandy, Gouri Kishan, Janani, Adhitya Bhaskar and Ammu Abhirami. Subhash Selvam and Sofia are also part of the cast.

Aishwarya Rajesh, who starred in the director’s Thittam Irandu, shared the first look of Hotspot.

KJ Balamani Marban and Suresh Kumar are producing Hotspot under their banners KJB Talkies and 7 Warrior Films. Dinesh Kannan’s Sixer Entertainment is presenting this film. Apart from directing, Vignesh has also written the film’s story, screenplay and dialogue.

With music by Satish Raghunathan, Gokul Binay and Muthaiyan are in charge of cinematography and editing respectively. Shot completely in Chennai, the film is slated to hit theatres next month.

