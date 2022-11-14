Kajol’s ‘Salaam Venky’ trailer: An emotional story about a mother and her terminally-ill son

November 14, 2022 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

The trailer of Kajol’s upcoming film Salaam Venky was released by the makers earlier today. The film, directed by Revathy, is based on a true story about a terminally-ill teen and his loving mother.

“Life must be large, not long,” assures Sujata (Kajol), a caring mother looking after her terminally-ill son Venky (Vishal Jethwa). The trailer shows montages of their lives, the sweetest and the saddest memories, but things take a turn when Venky asks his mother to fulfil a dying wish. Sujata, who has until then fulfilled all his wishes, says she cannot grant him this wish. Salaam Venky promises to be a heartfelt film that talks about what it means to live life to the fullest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer of Salaam Venky also has an unexpected surprise for the audience. The final moments of the trailer show a glimpse of Aamir Khan, who is appearing in a cameo role.

Apart from the above, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Raj, Priya Mani, Riddhi Kumar, Aneet Padda, Jai Neeraj, Maala Parvathi, and Kamal Sadanah.

Salaam Venky, based on the novel The Last Hurrah by Shrikant Murthy, has an adapted screenplay and story by Sammeer Arora. Kausar Munir penned the dialogues and contributed to the screenplay. The film has cinematography by Ravi Varman and editing by Manan Sagar. Mithoon has scored the music of the film.

The film marks Revathy’s fourth directorial credit, after Mitr, My Friend (2002), Phir Milenge (2004), and a segment in the anthology Mumbai Cutting (2008)

Trending

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja, the film is set to release in theatres on December 9, 2022.