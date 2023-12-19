ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Do Patti’ concludes filming

December 19, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Billed as a mystery thriller set in the hills of north India, the movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi

PTI

Shashanka Chaturvedi, Kajol, Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon. | Photo Credit: kritisanon/Instagram

Streaming service Netflix on Tuesday announced that Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, has finished shooting and will be released on its platform in 2024. Billed as a mystery thriller set in the hills of north India, the movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB.

Netflix shared the news on its official Instagram page and posted a photo of the two actors from the film's set. Do Patti is the maiden production of Sanon and writer Kanika Dhillon's newly-launched banners Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively.

The film marks the second collaboration between Kajol and Sanon after Rohit Shetty’s 2015 film Dilwale.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US