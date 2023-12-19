Kajol, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Do Patti’ concludes filming

December 19, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Streaming service Netflix on Tuesday announced that Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, has finished shooting and will be released on its platform in 2024. Billed as a mystery thriller set in the hills of north India, the movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB.

Netflix shared the news on its official Instagram page and posted a photo of the two actors from the film's set. Do Patti is the maiden production of Sanon and writer Kanika Dhillon's newly-launched banners Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively.

The film marks the second collaboration between Kajol and Sanon after Rohit Shetty’s 2015 film Dilwale.