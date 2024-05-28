ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol and Prabhu Deva reunite after 27 years for ‘Maharagni’

Published - May 28, 2024 01:59 pm IST

‘Maharagni’ also stars Naseerudin Shah, Samyuktha, Jishu Sen Gupta, Adithya Seal, Chaya Kadam and Pramod Pathak

The Hindu Bureau

Stills from ‘Maharagni’ | Photo Credit: @TipsOfficial/YouTube

The duo who danced their way into Indian pop culture with cult classic songs like ‘Vennilave’ and ‘Mana Madurai’ in the 1997 Tamil film Minsara Kanavu, Kajol and Prabhu Deva, are collaborating once again after 27 years. The duo are reuniting for director Charantej Uppalapati’s upcoming film Maharagni.

Facing one of the toughest trials of my life: Kajol takes ‘break from social media’

The makers of Maharagni took to social media to share a glimpse from the film which introduced the two actors as well as the rest of the cast.

Maharagni also stars Naseerudin Shah, Samyuktha, Jishu Sen Gupta, Adithya Seal, Chaya Kadam and Pramod Pathak. Said to be “an explosive cocktail of intense drama, raw emotions, and mind-blowing action sequences”, the film is produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the banners Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, respectively..

AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva reunite for a film after 25 years

GK Vishnu has been roped in as the cinematographer while Harshavardhan Rameshwar is in charge of music. The first schedule of Maharagni is reportedly completed and the makers are expected to announce the film’s release date soon. The film will be released in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Watch the glimpse of Maharagni here:

