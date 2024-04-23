GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kajal Aggarwal’s suspense thriller ‘Satyabhama’ gets a release date

Directed by Suman Chikkala, the film also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N and Prajwal Yadma

April 23, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

ANI
Release date announcement poster of Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Satyabhama’

Release date announcement poster of Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Satyabhama’ | Photo Credit: @AurumArtsOffl/X

The makers of actor Kajal Aggarwal’s upcoming action-thriller film Satyabhamaunveiled its release date on Monday. The makers took to their social media handles on Monday to share a new poster of Kajal to announce that the film will release on May 17.

The makers also released an intriguing video that shows Kajal stepping forward, grabbing a gun, loading it, and then aiming at the calendar. Bullet shells then reveal the release date as May 17. The video also offers a sneak peek of Kajal in her role as ACP Satyabhama.

Directed by Suman Chikkala, Satyabhama has a screenplay written by Sashi Kiran Tikka.  Billed as a suspense thriller, it follows ACP Satyabhama as she investigates a missing person case, revealing dark secrets in a mysterious town. Battling her own past, she rushes to uncover the truth and seek redemption in a high-stakes investigation.

Kajal’s method to madness

Besides Kajal, the movie features Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N, Prajwal Yadma, Neha Pathan, Anirudh Pavithran, Satya Pradeepti, Rohit Satyan, and Kodati Pavan Kalyan in pivotal roles.

With music scored by SriCharan Pakala, cinematography by Vishnu Besi and editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan, the film is produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivasa Rao Takkalapalli under Aurum Arts.

Meanwhile, Kajal will also appear in Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 action thriller Indian. The movie stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and more. It also features the last on-screen performances of late actors Nedumudi Venu and Vivek.

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

