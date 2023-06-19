Kajal Aggarwal’s 60th film titled ‘Satyabhama’

June 19, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

The title of Kajal Aggarwal’s 60th film was released yesterday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Titled Satyabhama, the film is written and directed by Akhil Degala.

Kajal took to Twitter to share the title and a glimpse video which features her as a cop.

Satyabhama is said to be a crime thriller and is produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The rest of the cast details are yet to be disclosed.

Sri Charan Pakala is composing music for Satyabhama which will have cinematography and editing by Singham Mohit Krishna and Kodati Pavan Kalyan respectively.

Check out the glimpse video here...

