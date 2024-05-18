Kajal Aggarwal to be part of Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has joined the star-studded Kannappa, headlined by Vishnu Manchu. Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Prabhas are set to play important roles in the movie.

Kannappa marks the reunion of Kajal and Vishnu after Mosagallu, in which the duo played siblings. Details of Kajal’s character in Kannappa have been kept under wraps.

The big-budget movie is touted to be a tale of a brave warrior and a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. Vishnu is set to essay the titular role.

Kannappa, a pan-Indian film, is produced by Mohan Babu and directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The teaser of the movie will be launched at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 6:00 pm.

