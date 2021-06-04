Kajal Aggarwal teams up with Sujoy Ghosh for slice-of-life film ‘Uma’

The drama is set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles

Actor Kajal Aggarwal will be headlining slice-of-life drama “Uma”, which has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on board as creative producer.

The upcoming Hindi language film is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group).

It is directed by debutante Tathagata Singha.

“Set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles, the drama unfolds through the multi-faceted characters with the arrival of a stranger Uma,” read the official synopsis of the movie.

Aggarwal, known for starring in blockbuster films “Singham”, “Magadheera” and “Mersal”, said she is excited to delve deep into the world of Uma.

“I’m always keen to give a green signal to scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for me as an actor. I’m excited to share ‘Uma’ with all of you.”

“I am very happy to be collaborating with AVMA Media, Avishek and director Tathagata, on an extremely interesting film,” the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

The makers will soon announce other cast members.

“Uma” is slated to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in the second half of 2021, keeping all COVID-19 protocols in consideration, the producers said.

Aggarwal, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industry, was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar series “Live Telecast”.