Kajal Aggarwal: ‘I’m not a fan of horror’

Kajal Aggarwal in ‘Live Telecast’

09 February 2021 12:48 IST

The actor makes her digital debut with ‘Live Telecast’, a horror web-series directed by Venkat Prabhu

“You know what’s very strange, I am not a very big fan of horror,” says actor Kajal Aggarwal during a break at the shooting in Yercaud. “That’s why I said no to horror all my life. I’ve got several offers before, but I’ve not really wanted to do something of this nature.”

However, she is making her debut in an over-the-top platform with Live Telecast, a horror web series directed by Venkat Prabhu. So, what made her choose this to be her digital debut? “I found this particular script very exciting, very interesting. I wanted to do something like that on digital streaming and not for cinema,” she says.

Kajal describes her character Jenny in the series as confident, bold and almost matriarchal. She will be the captain of a team of media professionals, who get trapped in a haunted house in the series. “If I am venturing into something like [OTT platforms], I wanted the show to be centred around my character,” she says.

Did she feel any difference working for a web series as opposed to films? “When it comes to performance as an actor, I don’t see anything different between an OTT platform and a movie. It’s just a different distribution channel. Content pretty much stays the same,” Kajal says.

‘Was waiting for a good launch’

Vaibhav, Kajal and Anandhi star in the horror series

Actor Vaibhav Reddy, who has previously collaborated with Venkat Prabhu in Saroja, Goa and Mankatha, says that the comfort level he enjoys with the filmmaker was one of the major reasons behind choosing to be a part of this web series. “He knows what I can do and I trust him a lot,” he says.

Vaibhav plays an art director in Live Telecast and is part of the group of media professionals who get trapped in the haunted house. “I was just waiting for a good launch,” he says, noting that he wanted to act in a web series for a long time. Amid all the horror and drama in the series, there will also be a few moments of comic relief, Vaibhav says.

‘Story made me say yes’

The story of this web series made her say yes to this project, says actor Anandhi. “I wanted to do a web series because the digital platforms have seen a great rise,” she says.

She is confident that the series will be well-received by the audience. Anandhi said that she might be open to be a part of more shows after Live Telecast.

Live Telecast will release on February 12 for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium

(The reporter was at Yercaud in October 2019 as part of a media junket)