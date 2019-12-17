Kajal Aggarwal becomes first south Indian actress to get Madame Tussauds wax figure

Kajal Aggarwal has revealed on Instagram that she’s getting a wax figure at the popular Madame Tussauds gallery in Singapore, thereby becoming the first actress from the south Indian film industry to be given this honour.

The Comali star will join the newly-launched Ultimate Film Star Experience (UFSE) at Madame Tussauds, and will be in Singapore on February 5, 2020, for the live side-by-side unveiling of her wax figure. Aside from posing with her replica, fans will be able to go onto a movie set, where they will step into a popular movie scene with Kajal! They will also experience a digitally-generated earthquake created with AR technology, audio-visual effects and real-time camera capture. The celebrity content has been created exclusively for Madame Tussauds Singapore. The UFSE spans 2,500 sq ft and will take guests on a journey through the glitz and glamour of Indian cinema culture.

Kajal is currently working with the designers at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Kajal posted on social media that this was a “fabulous culmination” to her decade, “I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself. This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note.. the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side.. this one's for each one of you.”

The star will next be seen in Paris Paris (the Tamil remake of Queen), Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, as well as Bollywood gangster drama, Mumbai Saga.