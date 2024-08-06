‘Kaiju No. 8’ Season 2 teaser: VHS-style footage teases many more battles to come

Fans of Kaiju No. 8 have reason to celebrate as the first teaser for the anime’s highly anticipated second season has been released. The initial season of Kaiju No. 8 was a huge success on Crunchyroll, prompting an almost immediate renewal for a second season.

The teaser trailer, unveiled on X, showcases a thrilling glimpse of what’s to come. It features intense, fast-paced action scenes with a host of kaiju rampaging through Tokyo, while the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force leaps into battle. Although the trailer is deliberately vague, leaving much to the imagination, the footage, styled to look like vintage VHS clips, cleverly combines snippets of battles from season one with new content.

Fans won’t have to wait too long, as the new season is slated for a 2025 release. This information was already known, thanks to Crunchyroll’s earlier announcement. However, the trailer also brought some exciting new updates including a “season 1 compilation” film is in the works, designed to highlight key moments from the first season, ensuring that both new viewers and returning fans are ready for the second season. Traditionally, such compilation films are screened in theaters ahead of new seasons, and it’s expected that Kaiju No. 8 will follow suit.

A special original episode titled Hoshina’s Day Off is also in production. This episode will focus on Hoshina, a fan-favorite character who is the vice-captain of the Third Division and a skilled swordsman. Known for his cautious yet welcoming demeanor towards the protagonist Kafka, Hoshina’s popularity even led to a spin-off manga series, Kaiju No. 8 B-Side.

