The first-look motion poster of Meppadiyan fame National Award winner Vishnu Mohan’s sophomore film Kadha Innuvare starring Biju Menon has been released. The motion poster was launched by Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban and Unni Mukundan on their respecitve social media handles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with Biju Menon, renowned dancer Methil Devika too plays the lead role in the Malayalam film. Kadha Innuvare happens to be Methil Devika’s debut project.

The film also features actors such as Nikhila Vimal, Hakeem Shajahan, Anusree, Anu Mohan, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Kottayam Ramesh, Krishnaprasad, Appunni Sasi, Kishore Sathya, and Jordi Poonjar in prominent roles. Kadha Innuvare is produced by Vishnu Mohan under the banner Vishnu Mohan Stories, along with Jomon T John, Shameer Mohammad, Harris Desom, Anish PB and Krishnamurthy.

ALSO READ:Shoot begins of Biju Menon’s next film with Vishnu Mohan

Jomon T John is the cinematographer while Shameer Muhammed is the editor. Aswin Aryan will compose music for the film. The film is set for an Onam release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.