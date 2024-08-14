GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kadha Innuvare’: Makers unveil first-look motion poster of Biju Menon’s film

Also starring Methil Devika in her debut project, ‘Kadha Innuvare’ is directed by Vishnu Mohan of ‘Meppadiyan’ fame

Published - August 14, 2024 05:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Biju Menon and Methil Devika in ‘Kadha Innuvare’.

Biju Menon and Methil Devika in ‘Kadha Innuvare’. | Photo Credit: vishnumohanstories/Instagram

The first-look motion poster of Meppadiyan fame National Award winner Vishnu Mohan’s sophomore film Kadha Innuvare starring Biju Menon has been released. The motion poster was launched by Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban and Unni Mukundan on their respecitve social media handles.

‘Kadha Innuvare’ is the title of Biju Menon’s next with Vishnu Mohan

Along with Biju Menon, renowned dancer Methil Devika too plays the lead role in the Malayalam film. Kadha Innuvare happens to be Methil Devika’s debut project.

The film also features actors such as Nikhila Vimal, Hakeem Shajahan, Anusree, Anu Mohan, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Kottayam Ramesh, Krishnaprasad, Appunni Sasi, Kishore Sathya, and Jordi Poonjar in prominent roles. Kadha Innuvare is produced by Vishnu Mohan under the banner Vishnu Mohan Stories, along with Jomon T John, Shameer Mohammad, Harris Desom, Anish PB and Krishnamurthy.

ALSO READ:Shoot begins of Biju Menon’s next film with Vishnu Mohan

Jomon T John is the cinematographer while Shameer Muhammed is the editor. Aswin Aryan will compose music for the film. The film is set for an Onam release.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.