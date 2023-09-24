ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kadha Innuvare’ is the title of Biju Menon’s next with Vishnu Mohan

September 24, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

The film features Methil Devika, Nikhila Vimal, Anu Mohan, Hakkim Shahjahan, Siddique and Renji Panicker in key roles

The Hindu Bureau

Biju Menon and the title poster of ‘Kadha Innuvare’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had earlier reported that actor Biju Menon’s next is a love story helmed by Meppadiyan director Vishnu Mohan. Today, the makers announced that the film has been titled as Kadha Innuvare

Also written by Vishnu, the film has Methil Devika, Nikhila Vimal, Anu Mohan, Hakkim Shahjahan, Siddique and Renji Panicker in key roles.

ALSO READ
Veteran Malayalam filmmaker K.G. George, 77, passes away
ALSO READ
Mammootty’s ‘Kannur Squad’ gets a release date

Produced by Jomon T John and Shameer Muhammed under the Plan J Studios banner in association with Vishnu, the film’s music is composed by Ashwin Aryan. Shameer is the editor of the film while Jomon is the cinematographer.

Biju Menon, last seen in Thankam, will be seen alongside Suresh Gopi in the legal thriller Garudan. The seasoned actor is working on Jis Joy’s upcoming movie, which has Asif Ali in an important role, and Nadanna Sambhavam, directed by Vishnu Narayan of Maradona fame.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US