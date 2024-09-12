‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’ trailer: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s film hints at a political action drama

The trailer for Kadaisi Ulaga Por is out. Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, who is directing and producing the movie, will also play the film’s lead.

Set against the backdrop of a war, the film hints at a political action drama. Kadaisi Ulaga Por is bankrolled by Adhi’s Hiphop Tamizha Entertainment.

Set in 2028, the trailer begins by showing 72 countries walking out of the United Nations and establishing a new organisation called a Republic. Adhi’s character is at the centre of a war and the story is described as the “ultimate battle for survival.”

Anagha, who shared screenspace with Adhi in Napte Thunai, plays the female lead in the film. Kadaisi Ulaga Por hits the screens on September 20.

Arjun Raja is the cinematographer while Pradeep E Ragav has done the film’s editing. Natty, Azhagam Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Harish Uthaman, and Munishkanth are the members of the movie.

