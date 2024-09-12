ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’ trailer: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s film hints at a political action drama

Published - September 12, 2024 06:05 pm IST

‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’ is produced and directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, who also plays the film’s lead

The Hindu Bureau

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in ‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’. | Photo Credit: Think Music/YouTube

The trailer for Kadaisi Ulaga Por is out. Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, who is directing and producing the movie, will also play the film’s lead.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi on ‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’ and his concert to serenade Chennai

Set against the backdrop of a war, the film hints at a political action drama. Kadaisi Ulaga Por is bankrolled by Adhi’s Hiphop Tamizha Entertainment.

Set in 2028, the trailer begins by showing 72 countries walking out of the United Nations and establishing a new organisation called a Republic. Adhi’s character is at the centre of a war and the story is described as the “ultimate battle for survival.”

Anagha, who shared screenspace with Adhi in Napte Thunai, plays the female lead in the film. Kadaisi Ulaga Por hits the screens on September 20.

ALSO READ:Watch | Hiphop Tamizha Adhi on ‘Veeran’: Heroes are not defined by their powers, but by what they do with them

Arjun Raja is the cinematographer while Pradeep E Ragav has done the film’s editing. Natty, Azhagam Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Harish Uthaman, and Munishkanth are the members of the movie.

