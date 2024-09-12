GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’ trailer: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s film hints at a political action drama

‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’ is produced and directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, who also plays the film’s lead

Published - September 12, 2024 06:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in ‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in ‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’. | Photo Credit: Think Music/YouTube

The trailer for Kadaisi Ulaga Por is out. Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, who is directing and producing the movie, will also play the film’s lead.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi on ‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’ and his concert to serenade Chennai

Set against the backdrop of a war, the film hints at a political action drama. Kadaisi Ulaga Por is bankrolled by Adhi’s Hiphop Tamizha Entertainment.

Set in 2028, the trailer begins by showing 72 countries walking out of the United Nations and establishing a new organisation called a Republic. Adhi’s character is at the centre of a war and the story is described as the “ultimate battle for survival.”

Anagha, who shared screenspace with Adhi in Napte Thunai, plays the female lead in the film. Kadaisi Ulaga Por hits the screens on September 20.

ALSO READ:Watch | Hiphop Tamizha Adhi on ‘Veeran’: Heroes are not defined by their powers, but by what they do with them

Arjun Raja is the cinematographer while Pradeep E Ragav has done the film’s editing. Natty, Azhagam Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Harish Uthaman, and Munishkanth are the members of the movie.

Published - September 12, 2024 06:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.