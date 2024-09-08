GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ actor Vikas Sethi dies of cardiac arrest

His mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital

Published - September 08, 2024 03:52 pm IST

PTI
Vikas Sethi

Vikas Sethi | Photo Credit: @vikass.sethi/Instagram

Actor Vikas Sethi, best known for TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Sasural Simar Ka, died in Nashik on Saturday night in his sleep following a cardiac arrest. He was 48.

According to his wife Jhanvi Sethi, they were in Nashik to attend a family function. “After we reached my mother’s house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn’t want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home...”

"When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest," she told PTI.

His mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, said Jhanvi.

Besides being a familiar face on television, Sethi was part of the 2001 superhit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... in which he played Robbie, a friend of Poo (Kareena Kapoor Khan).

The last rites will be held in Mumbai on Monday. Sethi is survived by his wife and their twin sons.

