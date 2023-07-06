ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kaavaalaa’: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah shake a leg in this peppy first single from ‘Jailer’

July 06, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The track has lyrics written by Arunraja Kamaraj and vocals by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander

The Hindu Bureau

Tamannaah and Rajinikanth in a still from ‘Kaavaalaa’, the first single from ‘Jailer’ | Photo Credit: Sun Pictures

After attempting to make a Tamil song with Arabian sensibilities in ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from Beast, filmmaker Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander have now made an interesting fusion of Tamil and Telugu in ‘Kaavaalaa’. The first single from the upcoming Jailer, starring superstar Rajinikanth, was released by Sun Pictures on Thursday.

Tamannaah Bhatia on ‘Jailer’, ‘Jee Karda’, ‘Lust Stories 2’ and Vijay Varma

With lyrics written by Arunraja Kamaraj, the song has vocals by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh, dance choreography by Jani, and costumes designed by Pallavi Singh. Tamannaah Bhatia, the female lead of the movie, is the frontrunner of the song and the video also shows her shaking a leg with Rajinikanth himself in a colourful set with tribal aesthetics. We also see

Written and directed by Nelson, Jailer brings together stars from three Indian film industries — Rajinikanth from Tamil, Mohanlal from Malayalam, and Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada.

‘Jailer’: Rajinikanth’s next with Nelson wraps up shoot

In addition to these names, the film also features Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan and Vasanth Ravi. Mirna Menon, Naga Babu, Jaffer Sadiq, Kishore, Billy Muralee, Sugunthan, Karate Karthi, Mithun, Arshad, Marimuthu, Rithvik, Saravanan, Aranthaangi Nisha, and Mahanadi Shankar are also part of the cast.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is set to release in theatres on August 10

